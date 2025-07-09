All Nations Health Center purchases new facility in Missoula

MISSOULA — A former fitness center is getting a new look as the once popular Woman’s Club in Missoula has some new owners.

All Nations Health Center is taking over the former Woman’s Club location to centralize its services after being in three separate locations over the years.

“It’s amazing…exciting,” All Nations Health Center Executive Assistant Cheryl Cadotte said.

All Nations has offered health care services to natives in urban locations for over 55 years, and they’re now looking to the next 50 years, with this new investment.

“I think the relatives, clients or patients will multiply because they will just go to one building for their services,” Cadotte said.

Patients commuted to different service locations over the years — on Central Avenue, Russell Street and Stephens Avenue — to receive specific care ranging from medical, dental and behavioral health services.

“There is a great opportunity with the 30,000 square foot facility that we can put all our services under one roof,” All Nations Health Center Chief Executive Officer Ryan Wetzel said.

Robyn Iron/MTN News All Nations Health Center is taking over a once beloved wellness center to centralize its services after operating in three separate locations over the years.

With this blank canvas, the former fitness center has the potential to meet the needs of its mission to serve the urban native population and beyond.

“It’s been five years sitting vacant,” Wetzel said, “and there’s been some damage we have to repair, and it’s accustomed and suitable for a fitness facility, and were going to go back to the drawing board and design it to where it is culturally sound,” said Wetzel.

Longtime staff say this new opportunity will help strengthen their commitment to care for their relatives and or patients.

“We’re going into a building that was a very positive place,” and we’re going to continue that positivity and welcome all people,” All Nations Health Center Medical Director Kodi Tallbull told MTN. “I’m really excited for us to be under one roof and for our relatives to walk in and feel at home and welcome. I think it is going to be an amazing thing for our community.”

All Nations Health Center will continue to offer care at their current locations, but hopes to be in the new facility in a couple of years.