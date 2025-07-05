Headwoman dancer at annual Arlee Celebration is honored to represent her people

For over a century the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes have marked Independence Day as a day to celebrate their people.

As The Arlee celebration takes place this holiday weekend, one of the main roles at this year's powwow is the lead woman dancer. This year’s Headwoman dancer, says this is a turning point in her life.

"Dancing helped me connect with something greater than myself,” Marianne Addison said.

A member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Addison’s life looked a little different compared to a few years ago.



“I was really bad in addiction,” Addison says.

Now, she's the head dancer at the annual Arlee celebration. While she holds many roles as a working mom of three, this role is her chance to give back to the community she loves.



“To be asked to be the headwoman’s dancer, I was like what me?” Addison said, “if you would’ve asked me three years ago I would’ve been like whatever, to me it’s an honor I just want to represent my tribe and my people, this powwow means a lot to me.”



CSKT elders say the Arlee celebration is a time to honor who they are as Native people.

Knowledge keeper Myrna DuMontier wants to keep this tradition alive.



"It’s not so much about the fourth, it’s about us being indigenous,” DuMontier said, “and helping each other and being together.”



So while Addison ties up her moccasins, and hits the dance floor, she wants dancers to know that it is healing.

“It’s kept me grounded, it is part of my recovery and dancing is life,” Addison said.

Addison will host dance specials through the weekend as a way to give back to the community.

