Montana State University marks Indigenous People's Day with round dance

BOZEMAN — People gathered at Montana State University on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, to mark Indigenous People’s Day with a round dance at Sunrise Plaza.

"I am a part of the Absaloka tribe which is here in Montana," said Amanda Schenderline, who is a MSU student and a member of the Absaloka Tribe. "Being a college student here at MSU helps me to obtain that identity that I’ve been losing in my past life".



Indigenous people gathered in hopes that they could connect with one another and educate those in the community about their history.

"We want to move past the historical trauma and just let everyone know that we're still here, we're still alive, we're not in the history books as past people. We still live in the present and we still live our cultural ways every day. It’s not just a one-day time event," said Schenderline.

"Sometimes we feel like we're so far away that we feel different. So, when we're all together in this area it helps us combine our togetherness and we all don’t feel homesick anymore and create study buddy groups".

Tribes from all over came together to celebrate the event on Monday, inviting all who want to be involved to participate in their customs and heritage.

"I hope they learn to share in culture and diversity. I hope we can accept each other for how we are whether we’re different in many ways or the same in many ways," Schenderline said.

"We want everyone to join in on this because we like to celebrate life".