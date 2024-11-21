Three members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will represent Western Montana in Legislation

For the first time in the history of the Montana Legislature, three members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will represent Western Montana.

And as election season comes to an end, these three lawmakers are preparing for the year to come.

“I think it is so exciting for three CSKT people and three bitterroot Salish people to be in the legislature."

Senate District 46 Elect, Jacinda Morigeau says as she will soon represent a large portion of the Flathead Reservation and Missoula County in the Montana Legislature.

She says it's an area that's lacked representation with past congressional districts.

“My district, Senate District 46,, is the largest district without with the largest native population without native representation." Jacinda says.

Senator Shane Morigeau, who will represent another section of Missoula, understands the challenges under-represented groups face when campaigning for office.

In 2017, he became the first CSKT member to be elected into the Senate since the late 1960s.

He says past redistricting allows for each party to be equally represented in each district across the state.

“Redistricting, you know, it's a constitutional requirement to,, both under the Constitution and under the Voting Rights Act to ensure that, you know, minority voters,, have a voice." Shane says.

Like Shelly Fyant, who was elected to serve Missoula in House District 91. She's already sat in several roles in her community and is a former CSKT Tribal Chairman.

“I’ve served on the college board,, I served on tribal council, you know, this is just another step," Fyant said.

But despite her tribal leadership, Fyant says she was rarely approached for input on past legislation that would impact the Tribe.

“Some of the past legislators never came to the tribe when I was on tribal council to consult with us about bills and in fact introduce bills that would harm the tribe,” Fyant said

That's why she says she wants to focus on the basic necessities of the population during the upcoming legislative session.

"Basically it boils down to the basics of food, water, and shelter," Fyant said.

Shane Morigeau has served since 2017 and he says it’s exciting to more indigenous leaders stepping into these roles

"We have natives running in, in all those, all those areas city council,, school board now in Missoula,, we have native representation there so we have people getting more involved, which is amazing to see," Shane said.

Jacinda Morigeau said she's looking forward to being an equal voice for Montana and her district.

“This is my traditional homeland my Salish homeland so even my, my constituents in the rattlesnake, they are on my ancestral homeland," Jacinda said, "This is all part of like who I am, like deep down inside so native and non-native alike we're all here together we're like neighbors helping neighbors."