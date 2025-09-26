University of Montana marks American Indian Heritage Day

MISSOULA - The University of Montana celebrated American Indian Heritage Day on Friday after a week of events honoring Indigenous students.
It's the 28th year UM has hosted the event. Friday began with a sunrise ceremony followed by a tipi set-up on the Oval.
The week also included awareness for the MMIP movement, celebrating Indigenous fashion from ribbon skirts — even a day to 'rock your mocs'.
Artists displayed beadwork and other works of art to sell and to demonstrate their process on Friday while the Lodge served Native American soup and Bison burgers for the event, as UM celebrates its Indigenous students and the vibrancy they bring to campus.
We talked with Jaycee Long-Time-Sleeping and asked why this week is important.
“I met someone this week who didn't realize Native Americans were still around. And it's 2025. And he was like, I had no idea that Native Americans were still around. So that was like, it saddened me, but still made me feel good to know that there's still room for so much growth. When we come out and show who we are, and we're not scared...we've been here for thousands of years...I like that we can still to this day keep our culture and keep who we are and keep grounded and take care of each other.”
A round dance will be held on Friday at CS Porter Middle School in Missoula, starting at 6 p.m.
Friday’s events:
- 7:30 a.m. – Sunrise Ceremony with Arlene Adams, sponsored by All Nations Health Center, at the Payne Family Native American Center Fire Pit.
- 8 a.m. – Coffee and Tea, sponsored by Health Careers Opportunity Program, in the Payne Family Native American Center Rotunda.
- 8:30 a.m. – Tribal flag raising at the Payne Family Native American Center.
- 9:00 a.m. – “Legal Grind: Breakfast and Info on Alexander Blewett III School of Law,” Native American Law Student Association, Garlington Plaza (School of Law).
- 10 a.m. – American Indian Student Services lodge raising on the Oval.
- 11 a.m. – Branch Center “Smudge Space” opening, University Center Branch Center.
- 11 a.m.–1 p.m. – Tabling on the Oval, Kyiyo, AIBL, Native American Natural Resources Program, All Nations Health Center and more.
- 11:45 a.m. – Procession of tribal flags sponsored by the Department of Native American Studies, the Office of the President and All Nations Health Center, starting at the Payne Family Native American Center and ending in front of University Hall.
- Noon – Presentation in front of University Hall and online.
- Introductions | master of ceremonies Zachary Wagner (Cheyenne/Blackfeet, Junior, Native American Studies)
- Honor Song
- Blessing: Tony Incashola Sr., Séliš-Ql̓iíspé Cultural Committee
- Presidential Address: President Seth Bodnar
- Special Guest Speaker: Arlene Adams, Two River Eagle School
- Dancers/Singers Showcase
- Closing remarks
- 12:45 p.m. – American Indian Heritage Day meal sponsored by the Health Careers Opportunity Program and Native Children’s Trauma Center, on the Oval.
- 4-8 p.m. – Indigenous Meal sponsored by UM Campus Dining in the Food Zoo Presentation: 6 p.m., Mariah Gladstone, Indigikitchen.