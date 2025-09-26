University of Montana marks American Indian Heritage Day

MISSOULA - The University of Montana celebrated American Indian Heritage Day on Friday after a week of events honoring Indigenous students.

It's the 28th year UM has hosted the event. Friday began with a sunrise ceremony followed by a tipi set-up on the Oval.

The week also included awareness for the MMIP movement, celebrating Indigenous fashion from ribbon skirts — even a day to 'rock your mocs'.

Artists displayed beadwork and other works of art to sell and to demonstrate their process on Friday while the Lodge served Native American soup and Bison burgers for the event, as UM celebrates its Indigenous students and the vibrancy they bring to campus.

Jill Valley/MTN News UM celebrated American Indian Heritage Day on September 26, 2025, following a week of events honoring Indigenous students.

We talked with Jaycee Long-Time-Sleeping and asked why this week is important.

“I met someone this week who didn't realize Native Americans were still around. And it's 2025. And he was like, I had no idea that Native Americans were still around. So that was like, it saddened me, but still made me feel good to know that there's still room for so much growth. When we come out and show who we are, and we're not scared...we've been here for thousands of years...I like that we can still to this day keep our culture and keep who we are and keep grounded and take care of each other.”

A round dance will be held on Friday at CS Porter Middle School in Missoula, starting at 6 p.m.

Friday’s events:

