LDS Temple planned for Missoula

MISSOULA - During a general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last week, President Russell Nelson announced plans to build seventeen Temples around the world.

One of those temples will be placed in Missoula.

Planners have only begun to dream up the details of this temple, but this a monumental step for our community's Latter-Day Saints — a step they've been waiting for.

The Church of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) Temple is a sacred place for people who practice the religion.

Following years of lobbying for a temple in Missoula, the church community is getting one.

Church of Latter-Day Saints Missoula Stake President Christopher Price said the LDS Temple resembles the House of God.

“Having a temple here is important for all the members of the church," said Price. "It's reserved for sacred ordinances. And so it's where the members of the Church meet and perform those ordinances and learn more.”

Across the state of Montana, there are upwards of 51,000 church members, 127 congregations, and one acting Temple.

The only LDS Temple in Montana is in Billings, which was dedicated in 1999. Helena has an approved temple that is about halfway done.

Now, one on the way in Missoula which we'll make the practice of gratitude and prayer a little easier for Western Montana.

Many local members currently travel to the nearest temple in Billings or Spokane, Washington.

The location hasn’t been determined yet, but Price said the committee in charge out of Salt Lake City plans to build a structure that resembles the Missoula community.

“But the temples around the world vary everywhere from that type of a temple, one in Washington DC which is similar to some that are in high-rise buildings, or amongst high rise buildings in places like Hong Kong or New York City,” Price told MTN News.

With lots of unknowns still, Price said he isn’t sure what the cost would be yet, but what he does know is that it won’t be as big as other temples around the world.