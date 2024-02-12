New MRI exam technology available in Missoula

MISSOULA — Data from the American Association for Cancer Research shows more than 2 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer last year and about half of those cases were preventable.

February is National Cancer Prevention Month, so we talked with Montana Imaging Center in Missoula Radiologist in Chief Dr. Tim McCue about a new technology, a full body MRI exam that scans from the top of your head to the top of your knees looking for issues or diseases.

Dr. McCue says this full-body MRI scan is the only one offered in the state and that with the help of Artificial Intelligence, this scan can check for cancers, neurological disorders, liver diseases and cardiovascular issues. Whether you’re taking preventable measures or would like peace of mind about a new symptom- he says anyone interested can get the scan.

“The interesting thing about the whole body scan is that it can be for everybody. There are people that are getting older in age and are concerned about cancer, and they want to have their peace of mind anything brewing inside because there are cancers like pancreatic and ovarian cancer that there are no really good screenings for,” Dr. McCue explained. “You also have young people who are very, very active in life. They exercise a lot and they’re looking to be proactive and make sure their body is being healthy.”

Montana Imaging will start offering the scans this week. Dr. McCue says since opening the center’s doors one year ago, they've continued to offer new technology to the Missoula community. Visit https://montanaimagingcenter.com/ for additional information.