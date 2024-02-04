Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for missing 67 year old Ramona Runnigncrane

The Polson Police Department issued a MEPA for 67 year old Ramona Runningcrane who was reported missing after leaving a Polson residence on the afternoon of February 3rd
Ramona_Runningcrane_MT_MEPA_Poster_2_4_2024_7_07_11_AM.jpg
Polson Police Department
MEPA issued for Ramona Runningcane
Ramona_Runningcrane_MT_MEPA_Poster_2_4_2024_7_07_11_AM.jpg
Posted at 4:40 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 19:32:04-05

UPDATE 5:31 P.M.- Ramona Runningcrane has been located and is safe. The Missing and Endangered Person Adviosry has been canceled.

POLSON- Early this morning, the Polson Police department released a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 67 year old Ramona Runningcrane.

Runningcrane left a residence on the east end of Polson around 3 pm yesterday afternoon. She is known to have dementia, a heart condition and is diabetic and requires medication.

It is believed that running cane is attempting to travel to Browning Montana, but due to the weather and her medical condition she could be in danger.

Runningcrane was last seen wearing a green coat, blue pants, glasses, and is using a red walker.

She is 5 foot one, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the location of Ramona Runningcane or see her please call the Montana Law Enforcement agency at 406-883-7301 extension 1 or call 911.

Ramona_Runningcrane_MT_MEPA_Poster_2_4_2024_7_07_11_AM.jpg
MEPA issued for Ramona Runningcane

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader