Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for missing 67 year old Ramona Runnigncrane

UPDATE 5:31 P.M.- Ramona Runningcrane has been located and is safe. The Missing and Endangered Person Adviosry has been canceled.

POLSON- Early this morning, the Polson Police department released a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 67 year old Ramona Runningcrane.

Runningcrane left a residence on the east end of Polson around 3 pm yesterday afternoon. She is known to have dementia, a heart condition and is diabetic and requires medication.

It is believed that running cane is attempting to travel to Browning Montana, but due to the weather and her medical condition she could be in danger.

Runningcrane was last seen wearing a green coat, blue pants, glasses, and is using a red walker.

She is 5 foot one, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the location of Ramona Runningcane or see her please call the Montana Law Enforcement agency at 406-883-7301 extension 1 or call 911.