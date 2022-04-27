Missoula County voters urged to drop off ballots for May 3 election

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Elections Office is asking voters to drop off their ballots instead of mailing them to make sure they will be counted for the May 3 election.

Leading up to Election Day, voters can drop their ballots off on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula.

The following drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day only:



Bonner Elementary School, 9045 Hwy. 200

Clinton Elementary School, 20359 E. Mullan Road

Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Lane

Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Hwy. 93 S.

Missoula County Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St. (drive-thru)

Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave. W. (drive-thru)

Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane

Target Range Elementary School, 4095 South Ave. W.

Voters must return their ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 3. Elections officials note postmarks are not sufficient, and the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots no later than seven days before the election.

Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman reports that as of April 26, about 28% of the ballots his office mailed out for the May 3 election have been returned.

Residents who need to register to vote, change their address, or make other updates to their registration, must do so in person at the Elections Office. The best way residents can ensure they’ll be able to vote in this election is to register or make changes to their registration by noon on Monday, May 2.

Voters can also visit the Elections Center to receive a replacement ballot, pick up an undeliverable ballot, and access other voter services. The Elections Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.