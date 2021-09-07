Missoula Hellgate, Sentinel crosstown football game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

MISSOULA — This Friday's much-anticipated crosstown clash between Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate is on hold.

In an email to parents on Tuesday, Hellgate athletic director Nick Laatsch said, "Due to covid related concerns we are suspending all football activities through Monday, Sept. 13 effective immediately."

NBC Montana first reported the news and Laatsch confirmed the postponement with MTN Sports.

Sentinel enters this week 2-0 after wins over Billings West and Bozeman meanwhile Hellgate sits at 1-1 after opening the season with a loss to Great Falls CMR before beating Belgrade last Friday.

Laatsch said he did not know whether they would be able to reschedule the game to a later date. It currently stands as a no contest.

Hellgate is scheduled to host Helena High next Friday, Sept. 17, while Sentinel is scheduled to host Kalispell Glacier.