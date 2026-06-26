Marathon weekend keynote speaker promotes running accessibility

MISSOULA — Marathon weekend is here and the keynote speaker and special guest is Jackie Hoffman. He formed a group called Peace Runners to show that running is accessible to anyone, no matter who you are or where you live.

"I started Peace Runners for my mom as a love note, a love commitment to my mom, coming up on the west side of Chicago," Hoffman explains.

Hoffman founded Peace Runners 773 after a shocking discovery about health disparities. Life expectancy can vary dramatically by neighborhood—sometimes differing by decades based on zip codes alone. His organization creates safe spaces for movement in underserved communities.

"Coming up on the west side of Chicago and not even knowing the disadvantages that we had in our community... the doctor is telling her about cardiovascular disease, saying this is the number one killer for all people, but specifically in this community," he recalls.

When his mother was told her neighborhood's average life expectancy was just 66, Hoffman got her walking for her health. Sixty pounds later, she was off all medications. Inspired by her transformation, Jackie decided to help others in his community.

It's easy to find space to run or walk in Montana—not so much in big urban cities. So he made it happen.

"People have said for years that community is not runnable or walkable, but for us to create that space in that community... they can no longer say that it's not a runnable walkable community because the Peace Runners are there and we're providing that sense of peace."

Since 2020, more than 1,130 participants have run thousands of miles in Chicago's West Side communities, proving that every neighborhood can become a place for wellness.

"That's the beauty of this sport—so many different journeys. When we see so many different types of people enter this sport at the start line, it inspires another person," Hoffman says.

The organization's name reflects Hoffman's belief that running produces personal peace, found one step at a time on roads and trails.

"You need to have time where you reflect. You need to have a time where you're thinking about what your why is, to make you go to mile 20 or to go to mile 18 or to go to mile 3. But those are the things that are really magical about this sport."

I love to see the first timers, I love to see them go take on these challenges and conquer them because it teaches you something.

Jackie will meet with runners at the Runners Expo Friday and Saturday in Caras Park.

