Marathoner Martinus Evans aims to make running more inclusive at Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA — Martinus Evans has completed eight marathons weighing over 300 pounds, and his mission is to make running fun and less intimidating for everyone.

Evans, founder of the Slow AF Run Club, is the guest speaker at this year's Missoula Marathon. He will be at the runner's expo Friday and Saturday to meet and inspire people, sign books and sell merchandise.

Evans told MTN News his running journey began about 12 years ago after a doctor bluntly told him he was fat and needed to lose weight or die.

"It can be done. I know there has been multiple people that's like, 'No I cannot run the marathon'; it can be done. If my big butt can get up and do it eight times, you can do it as well. And I want people to know that it may look different from what you see from professional runners, but it still can get done," Evans said.

Evans also said he wants to change people's thinking about losing weight and encourage them to focus on overall health instead.

Marathon participants can meet Evans at Caras Park Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., and again on Saturday at noon. He'll also be attending some of the weekend's races, giving participants additional opportunities to engage with him.

