MISSOULA — Mariah Bredal is the women's winner of the 2024 Missoula Marathon.

The 26-year-old from Bozeman set a course record on Sunday finishing with a time of 2:43:29.98.

Watch Mariah Brendal talk about her marathon win below.

Mariah Bredal talks about winning the Missoula Marathon

Watch KPAX's special coverage from the finish line of the Missoula Marathon below.