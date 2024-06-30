Mark Messmer wins 5th Missoula Martahon

MISSOULA — Mark Messmer is the 2024 Missoula Marathon winner.
This is the fifth time that Mesmer has won the race.
The 31-year-old Messmer, of Castle Rock, Colorado finished at 2:21:32.88.
Watch Mark Messmer discussing his 2024 win below.
