Missoula Marathon

Mark Messmer wins 5th Missoula Martahon

Posted at 8:25 AM, Jun 30, 2024

MISSOULA — Mark Messmer is the 2024 Missoula Marathon winner.

This is the fifth time that Mesmer has won the race.

The 31-year-old Messmer, of Castle Rock, Colorado finished at 2:21:32.88.

