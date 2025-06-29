Missoula Marathon's electric finish line atmosphere

MISSOULA — The Missoula Marathon not only brings runners from across the world together, but also spectators here to support them, creating an electric atmosphere.

“It’s electric, very communal. Everyone is cheering everyone on. It’s really powerful, it’s really nice,” said a spectator along the finish line.

“Oh man, it's festive. Everybody's alive. When you get to see people at the end of a culmination of their dreams and a year of training, it's just wonderful to see. It gives you goosebumps,” said one spectator along the Beartracks Bridge.

With the full marathon starting at 6 a.m. and the half marathon starting at 7 a.m., hundreds of spectators waited with great anticipation at the finish line, just after the Beartracks bridge.

Watch Story Here:

Missoula Marathon Atmosphere

“I would describe it as very positive and celebratory and pretty relaxed overall,” said a spectator at the end of Beartracks Bridge.

“This early in the morning, it's fantastic. People are really into it,” said another spectator at the end of the bridge.

For many of the spectators, watching the runners pass by is a way they show their support.

“It’s a beautiful day, lot of people out to support friends and family. It’s supportive and lively,” said another spectator at the finish line.

“It's bound to be festive. Bound to be festive. I love the marathon. I can't run a giant...a thing like that. But I come down for this all the time,” said one spectator at the end of the Beartracks Bridge.