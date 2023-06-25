Volunteers from Missoula Pre-Release Center encourage marathon runners

MISSOULA - With over 5,000 participants, it takes an army to run the Missoula Marathon — an army filled with volunteers.

Aid stations were scattered throughout the marathon, handing out water and Powerade, and offering any first aid runners may need, including vaseline and sunscreen.

The volunteers at the aid station near Hawthorne Elementary School were all from the Missoula Pre-Release Center, and for most of them, Sunday was their first-ever marathon.



"It's really awesome to see everybody working hard, working together, pushing themselves," one volunteer said.

While runners stopped at the station to refuel and use the bathroom, they were reminded of why they love this marathon as the volunteers danced to music and cheered them on.

"The organizers, just the way they put it together, the support, it has been fun," one runner said.

"I'm 63, and I'm in great health I think. So I'm going to do it until I die," a runner holding a Texas flag said.

The station was at mile 19.1 for the full Missoula Marathon.

