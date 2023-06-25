Bozeman man runs Half Marathon while battling cancer

MISSOULA — On the surface, James Cole’s story is like many others who came to town for the Marathon weekend. He’s a husband, a father, a new grandfather and a returning runner for the Missoula Half Marathon.

This year a new chapter was added to Jame’s story but it is not one he welcomed or expected, Cancer.

Derek Joseph James Cole in Caras Park Missoula Mt.



“Who Would’ve thought that last fall our world would’ve been turned upside down with a phone call that instantly changed the trajectory of our lives and our plans but I think that’s the nature of the disease.”

Cole said when asked about his diagnosis.

James is halfway through his treatment for Stage three Melanoma. Since he was diagnosed in the fall he’s been determined to not let this disease take control of his life, so he set a goal to still run the half marathon with his daughter Rebekah Cole and son in law Noah Miller.

Rebekah explained how hard her father worked to make this happen.

“But I watched him show up and work hard, still give his… pour his heart out to us, love us, support us and just watching him show that strength and that fight he really… he’s a fighter and I’m seeing that in such a new way right now and it’s really remarkable to see.”

No moment was more remarkable than watching James and his family cross the finish line together.

“I didn’t think we had it in us. I didn't think I had it in me to be able to make this, it is a testament to this battle we have against cancer but really to these folks around me to this family… we are going to continue to battle against this cancer and this day is evidence that it does not get a victory.”

James and his family finished the half marathon in two hours and 56 minutes.