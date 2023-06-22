What to know about Missoula Marathon weekend

MISSOULA - While the Missoula Marathon is the headline event this upcoming weekend, there are several other related events that are also taking place.

The events kick off on Friday, June 23 at 3 p.m. with a talk by Martinus Evans who has run in more than eight marathons. It will take place in Caras Park.

The Missoula Marathon Runners Expo will also take place on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Additionally, the Beer Run steps off at 6 p.m.

The runners expo also takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Kids Marathon is also taking place on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Boone and Crockett Club.

The Missoula Marathon and Half Marathon take center stage at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

You can view the full event schedule here.

Additional information about the Missoula Marathon can be found at https://www.missoulamarathon.org/

KPAX is the proud home of the Missoula Marathon and will be bringing it right to you this year on the KPAX Streaming App!

Download the KPAX Streaming App today and be sure to watch our marathon coverage starting Sunday morning at 8 a.m.