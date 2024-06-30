Winners cross the finish line in 2024 Missoula Half Marathon

MISSOULA — The winners of the 2024 Missoula Half Marathon crossed the finish line early Sunday morning.

The men’s winner is 25-year-old Habtamu Cheney of Provo Utah while the women’s winner is 25-year-old Hannah Branch of Provo Utah.

Cheney set a new course record for the Missoula Half Marathon on Sunday at 1:05:12.38. Branch crossed with a time of 1:16:00.30.

You can follow along with the runners in the half-marathon and the Missoula Marathon here.

