Missoula Marathon

Winners cross the finish line in 2024 Missoula Half Marathon

MTN News
The women’s winner of the 2024 Missoula Half Marathon is 25-year-old Hannah Branch of Provo Utah.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jun 30, 2024

MISSOULA — The winners of the 2024 Missoula Half Marathon crossed the finish line early Sunday morning.

The men’s winner is 25-year-old Habtamu Cheney of Provo Utah while the women’s winner is 25-year-old Hannah Branch of Provo Utah.

Cheney set a new course record for the Missoula Half Marathon on Sunday at 1:05:12.38. Branch crossed with a time of 1:16:00.30.

