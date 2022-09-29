UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department reports one person has been taken into custody at the VA clinic in Missoula.

"There is still an active and evolving situation," a social media post states.

The VA Clinic in the 3800 block of West Broadway remains closed.

(first report: 2:20 p.m. - Sept. 29, 2022)

Law enforcement is on the scene of an “active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold states “this is an evolving incident and there is multiple first responders in the area.”

A perimeter has been set up and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

The VA Clinic is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.