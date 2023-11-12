Missoula Rural Fire Department responds to structure fire in Lolo

LOLO- At approximately 11:16 a.m. on November 11, 2023, Missoula Rural Fire District was dispatched to 16600 Queen Anne Lane in Lolo for a residential fire alarm.

When the an engine arrived, the crews observed smoke in the area of the address, it was later upgraded to a working structure fire.

When crews arrived a two story, 2800 Square foot home with heavy smoke coming from the eaves. Crews determined that the fire was in the kitchen on the back side of the home. The person living in the house, was evacuated as well as dogs that were living there. No one was injured but one pet cat did pass away from the fire.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. MRFD responded with two engines, two water tenders, a ladder truck, and a command unit. Mutual aid assistance was provided at the scene by The Florence Rural Fire District. A total of 13 firefighters were at the scene. Additionally, MRFD was assisted at the scene by The Missoula County Sherriff Office, Missoula Emergency Services Ambulace, and Missoula Electric Cooperative.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not immediately available.

