Whitefish's Maggie Voisin advances to the final round for Women's Freeski Slopestyle

WHITEFISH — Montana was well represented once again in the 2022 Winter Olympics, but this time in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle qualifier on Sunday evening by Missoula's Darian Stevens and Whitefish's Maggie Voisin.

Voisin qualified for her third Olympics on the U.S. freestyle ski team. Voisin's last Olympics was the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, where she took fourth in slopestyle, narrowly missing the podium. However, Voisin will have another opportunity to make the podium because on Sunday evening in Beijing she qualified for the finals in Women's Freeski Slopestyle.

Francisco Seco/AP United States' Maggie Voisin competes during the women's slopestyle qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Voisin scored 72.78 on her first run and 65.93 on her second run. The qualifiers took the skiers' best runs for their final score. Voisin was the top U.S. qualifier as she finished taking fourth place with her score of 72.78. That means we will see Voisin tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time for the Women's Freeski Slopestyle finals.

Francisco Seco/AP United States' Darian Stevens competes during the women's slopestyle qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Stevens is competing in her second Olympics, her first one being the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea. She also competed in Sunday night's Women's Freeski Slopestyle qualifier. Stevens narrowly missed her opportunity to advance to the finals with a total score of 50.01 putting her in 18th place. Only the top 12 advance to the finals.

Stevens' run in the Winter Olympics comes to a close with Sunday's event. The Missoula native previously qualified for the final round of the women's Big Air event last week where she finished in 11th place.