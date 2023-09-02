Motorcyclist dies in crash near downtown Missoula Friday evening

MISSOULA — A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday evening near downtown Missoula.

Missoula police say they responded to a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle just after 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Orange Street. Details of the crash were not released by MPD.

The 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital.

MPD reports the driver of the motor vehicle involved in the accident has been identified and is cooperating with the preliminary investigation.

As of now, this incident remains under active investigation, and authorities are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

MPD asks anyone with information related to this fatal crash to contact Missoula Police at (406) 552-6300 or Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444.