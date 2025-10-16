Planting roots in Franklin to the Fort

MISSOULA — Missoula is known for its urban forest, but some garden city neighborhoods have more trees than others. Trees for Missoula and volunteers got their hands dirty, planting trees and grow community roots in Franklin to the Fort on Wednesday.

“Franklin to the Fort has a lower tree canopy than some of the other neighborhoods in Missoula,” said Susan Teitelman, who leads Climate Smart Missoula’s Trees for Missoula program.

Trees for Missoula is working to even out the canopy, with the help of excited residents and a grant from the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation.

“This past June, we planted 10 trees in the Northside neighborhood and this fall we're planting 20 trees in Franklin to the fort,” Teitelman said. “Both are historically underserved and undertreed.”

The trees were planted in partnership with the City of Missoula and volunteers. They will continue to thrive with help from the residents of the nearby homes. Teitelman said they will bring more than just leafy green to the neighborhood.

“Urban trees have a lot of benefits. They have community health benefits, economic benefits, ecological and climate benefits,” she said. “We're excited to be planting on blocks where there aren't a lot of trees. We're looking for locations that could be considered heat islands, meaning that there's a lot of pavement around them, buildings, radiant heat, and so the trees will help bring shade and much needed cooling to these areas.”

Pam Evans joined the crew planting around Johnson Street, as they planted Canada red chokecherries, hawthorn, oaks, elms and other trees.

“I just love to volunteer when I do have time, and I just think trees are so important for our city,” Evans said. “We're planting trees that are drought resistant, I think that's really important as we see less and less rain, and shade is important. Reading a book under a tree is always important. Playing in leaves is important.”

Evans lives in the Rattlesnake, but wants more Missoulians to experience the benefits she sees from living with trees.

“This morning from my house I could hear a great horned owl, which is really great. Never know if they'll make it into the middle of the city like this, but it would be great,” Evans said.