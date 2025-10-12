UM homecoming parade parties like it's 1995

MISSOULA — Saturday, Missoula greeted past and current Grizzlies back with a homecoming welcome so warm, it has been going since 1995. Ahead of the University of Montana’s homecoming football game, and thirty years after their National Championship win, a throwback-themed parade took over downtown.

The crowd stretched from the north end of Higgins, across the Beartracks Bridge, then to campus via University Avenue. Along with the normal maroon, fans turned back the clock with retro Griz gear.

“We’re just going back to 1995 times, reminiscing,” said Lisa, a longtime fan who attended the homecoming parade and game with her husband.

The couple have been going to Griz games since the 1980s, and loved the chance to look back on years of Montana football memories.

Plenty of parade floats were also ready to go retro. There were cassettes, disco balls and even a gigantic Mr. T. Along with those reminiscing, a new generation of Griz fans were feeling the spirit and the sugar, in the candy tossed into the crowds.

The parade started at 10 a.m. Saturday, ahead of a 2 p.m. kickoff against Cal Poly. Many in the crowd were hopeful for a Griz win. The Grizzlies delivered, defeating the Mustangs 28-9.