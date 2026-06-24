50-mile garage sale returns to the Bitterroot Friday & Saturday

LOLO — The Bitterroot Valley 50 Mile Garage Sale, a treasured and treasure-filled tradition, will return this Friday and Saturday.

No matter what the weather brings, vendors will line the valley from Lolo to Darby and beyond for the massive yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most vendors will be along Highway 93 and the Eastside Highway, with lots clustered around Lolo, Florence, Stevensville, Victor, Corvallis, Hamilton and Darby.

To find some treasures, just follow the orange 50 mile garage sale signs.

For maps, including printable versions, check out the sale’s website.