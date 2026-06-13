A section of the Blackfoot River will close for bridge repairs beginning mid-July

MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is alerting the public that a section of the Blackfoot River, from Weigh Station Fishing Access Site (FAS) downstream to the point where the river crosses under Interstate 90, is projected to be closed for bridge repairs beginning mid-July.

The BNSF Railway Company project includes building a temporary work bridge, and the construction equipment and work will impact enough of the river to make passage through the area unsafe. The closure is expected to last until the end of October or until construction work has been completed for the season and no longer presents a risk.

On Friday, the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a biannual rule that authorizes FWP to temporarily close the river in this stretch when deemed unsafe during construction. The rule also allows for potential closures next season for a likely second phase of highway bridge work over the river.

Small boats and tubes can still be carried in at the Milltown State Park Confluence Area as usual, just downstream of the closure. The first public access site with a full boat launch downstream of the closure on the Clark Fork River is Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site (FAS). Upstream on the Blackfoot River, Weigh Station FAS is the last takeout above the closed area.

The project will also impact part of the Gateway Trail that connects the state park’s Confluence and Gateway areas beginning as early as June 16. The trail will be open at both ends, but it will be closed in a small middle section for equipment use, blocking the connection between the two areas. Visitors to the area can watch for signs marking the trail closure.

FWP will provide more specifics in July ahead of the river closure. Signs will be posted at access sites along the river and updated online and in the news as needed.