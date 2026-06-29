Animals from Corvallis neglect case are available for adoption

HAMILTON — Animals seized during an animal cruelty investigation in Corvallis have started to find their forever homes. Many more are available for adoption or will be soon.

Back in May, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office seized 87 animals from an alleged neglect situation in Corvallis. The Bitter Root Humane Association, the Humane Society of Western Montana and The Wings Program assisted, coordinating a response to rescue dogs, cats, rats, livestock and more.

The livestock, including a donkey in need of extensive care, went to The Wings Program. Half of the dogs went to the Humane Society of Western Montana (HSWM) and the other half of the dogs and all the rest went to the Bitter Root Humane Association (BRHA).

The influx of animals put a strain on the shelters, their staff and volunteers. The BRHA and the HSWM filled up and had to adjust hours and even intake of new pets. The animals needed lots of care and, until recently, could not be adopted out or even photographed. Some even gave birth in the shelter, increasing the number involved in the case to 98.

Now, the animals are up for adoption, mainly poodle and schnauzer dogs.

Many have already found new homes. Others are not quite available yet, but will be over the coming weeks. To learn more about specifics or inquire about adoptions, check out the BRHA and HSWM websites.