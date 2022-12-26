Avalanche hazard to close section of US Highway 12 near Kooskia, Idaho

MISSOULA - The Idaho Department of Transportation (IDT) has announced a section of US Highway 12 in Idaho County will close on Monday due to avalanche hazards.

Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia will close at 2 p.m. Mountain Time "due to considerable avalanche hazard," according to IDT. It's not known how long the road will be closed.

The gates at Fish Creek (milepost 126) and Saddle Camp Road (milepost 139) are scheduled to close. ITD is working with the U.S. Forest Service to notify any recreationists or drivers in the area about the closure.

“The rapid upswing in temperatures in such a short time is concerning,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “We will keep the road closed until it is safe to reopen. In the meantime, this will mean significant delays for holiday travelers between Idaho and Montana.”

The last avalanche to reach the highway was in January of this year when a major storm triggered an avalanche and closed Highway 12 for roughly four days.

Drivers are advised to use 511.idaho.gov to stay updated on road conditions.

