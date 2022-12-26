Watch Now
News

Actions

Avalanche hazard to close section of US Highway 12 near Kooskia, Idaho

Idaho US 12 Avalanche Danger
Idaho Department of Transportation file
US Highway 12 will be closed on Dec. 26, 2022, between milepost 126 and milepost 139 east of Kooskia, ID due to avalanche danger.
Idaho US 12 Avalanche Danger
Idaho Highway 12 Avalanche Closure Map
Posted at 9:43 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 12:06:21-05

MISSOULA - The Idaho Department of Transportation (IDT) has announced a section of US Highway 12 in Idaho County will close on Monday due to avalanche hazards.

Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia will close at 2 p.m. Mountain Time "due to considerable avalanche hazard," according to IDT. It's not known how long the road will be closed.

The gates at Fish Creek (milepost 126) and Saddle Camp Road (milepost 139) are scheduled to close. ITD is working with the U.S. Forest Service to notify any recreationists or drivers in the area about the closure.

Idaho Highway 12 Avalanche Closure Map

“The rapid upswing in temperatures in such a short time is concerning,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “We will keep the road closed until it is safe to reopen. In the meantime, this will mean significant delays for holiday travelers between Idaho and Montana.”

The last avalanche to reach the highway was in January of this year when a major storm triggered an avalanche and closed Highway 12 for roughly four days.

Drivers are advised to use 511.idaho.gov to stay updated on road conditions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App