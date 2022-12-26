Backcountry avalanche warning issued for Missoula area

MISSOULA – A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for west-central Montana.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center is reporting that the avalanche danger of Monday is “high”.

The Center cautions wet snow, rain, and rising temperatures have created dangerous avalanche conditions.

The hazard level will continue to rise throughout the day Monday, with rising temperatures.

Human avalanches are very likely, and very large natural avalanches are likely, according to the bulleting.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center advises that "traveling in or under avalanche terrain is not recommended."

The warning is in effect for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, and Seeley Swan area until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The latest advisory can be viewed here at https://missoulaavalanche.org/.