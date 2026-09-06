Bigfork's Rumble in the Bay car show draws 150+ vehicles to celebrate summer and community

BIGFORK — More than 150 vehicles lined Electric Avenue in downtown Bigfork for the 18th annual Rumble in the Bay car show, drawing crowds to admire custom engines, hand-crafted interiors, and one-of-a-kind modifications.

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Bigfork Rumble in the Bay

The Bigfork Chamber of Commerce has hosted the event the Sunday before Labor Day for 18 years, turning the downtown corridor into a showcase of history and community pride.

Patti Landon, chairperson of Rumble in the Bay, said the show marks a beloved seasonal tradition.

"It brings the community down to the downtown area to celebrate the final hurrah of summer."

This year, organizers chose a theme rooted in American history, spotlighting vintage farm trucks.

"Our featured car this year is vintage farm trucks. We thought about bringing out the old trucks that made America special," Landon said.

Among those trucks was a 1934 Ford pickup owned by Paul Schick. Schick discovered the truck dusty, forgotten, and covered in years of grime.

"It was actually a barn find out of Oregon, it had a lot of chicken poop all over it," Schick said.

But with a little determination and a lot of elbow grease, he brought it back to life.

"I got it running and driving after a weekend of fiddling with it. Another motor later and a rebuilt transmission and I've been driving it since," Schick said.

Beyond the gleaming hoods and roaring engines, the Rumble in the Bay carries a deeper purpose.

"We also donate a portion of the funds to the local VFW who in turn donate it to a scholarship for Bigfork High School," Landon said.

For the Bigfork Chamber of Commerce, that generosity reflects the character of the community itself.

"Bigfork is known for its volunteers and for its generosity to the public. We as a community and a village come together and always raise funds to help different organizations like the VFW," Landon said.

Every car at the show tells a story, and the scholarships being funded are helping local students write theirs.