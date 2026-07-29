DARBY — On Monday, Bitterroot National Forest officials announced an upcoming environmental review of a proposal for exploratory mining in the Sheep Creek Project south of Darby.

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Bitterroot National Forest launching environmental review of Sheep Creek Project

The company behind the project, U.S. Critical Materials (USCM) proposed exploratory mining for rare earth elements, which they said are key for national security. Many community members and conservation groups have expressed concerns about the project, especially as the proposed site is near the headwaters of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River.

U.S. Critical Materials has submitted multiple draft operations plans to the Forest Service. The agency is analyzing the most recent draft revision, from mid-June, under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Under NEPA, the agency will first analyze the draft to see if it would not have a significant impact and, thus, could qualify for an exclusion from more detailed environmental reviews. After that, if needed, the Forest Service will conduct any additional analysis.

The public will soon have a chance to weigh in. A public comment period is expected to start in August.

Recently, after a request for a final answer from USCM, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) determined that the state’s Metal Mine Reclamation Act (MMRA) does apply to the Sheep Creek Project.

A spokesperson said that the DEQ told USCM that the MMRA applies to all mineral exploration and mining activities in the state, unless specifically exempted. DEQ found that the Sheep Creek Project does not qualify for an exemption, despite the proposed exploration occurring on federal land in the Bitterroot National Forest. The DEQ said they do not have the authority to exempt the proposal from the MMRA requirements.