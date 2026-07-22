Bitterroot River under hoot owl restrictions

BITTERROOT VALLEY — As of July 22, the Bitterroot River, from the confluence of the East and West forks to the confluence with the Clark Fork River, is now under hoot owl restrictions.

Anglers are prohibited from fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) shared that Bitterroot River temperatures near Missoula surpassed 73 degrees for three consecutive days, prompting restrictions.

Water temperatures near Darby exceeded 66 degrees for three days, which triggers restrictions in cutthroat trout waters.

When water temperatures get too hot or river flows get too low, FWP says fish become stressed and are more susceptible to disease and death.

FWP adds that water above 77 degrees can be lethal to trout.

A full list of rivers under hoot owl restrictions can be found here.