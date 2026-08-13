HAMILTON — Seven Bitterroot Valley veterans received recognition for their dedication to service, not only for their country, but for their community. Wednesday, Governor Greg Gianforte stopped in Hamilton to honor them at a memorial that some of them helped to create.

“I’ve been a veteran 60 years and I've lived in three states, and this is the first place that I feel honored for my service, totally,” said Patrick Clover.

At the ceremony, Gianforte presented the 2025 Governor’s Veterans Commendation Award to seven Ravalli County veterans, Allen Sperry, Jeanne Doyle, Gregory Marose Sr., Paul Rosenberg, Sean Smothers, Deborah Strickland and Patrick Clover.

WATCH MTN’S CAROLINE WEISS’ STORY TO HEAR MORE FROM THE VETERANS:

Bitterroot Valley veterans recognized by Gov. Gianforte

“We owe our veterans an eternal debt of gratitude and they deserve our recognition, and that’s why we’re here today,” Governor Gianforte said. “It's because of heroes like you that we get to live in the greatest nation on the planet.”

Commendation recipients are nominated each year by other veterans for their service, not only in the military, but outside of it. These seven all helped the Bitterroot Valley beyond their time in the military.

Recipient Patrick Clover said the award, and the ceremony’s turn out, meant a lot to him and the veteran community as a whole.

“Being a Vietnam veteran, when we came home, we sort of went underground. It was not a popular war and the veterans were not popular, so we sort of had to go into denial for decades,” he said. “And now, in the last say 15 or 20 years, the veterans have finally become recognized, and this is just another example of actually how great Montana is for doing that for us.”

They dedicated their lives to work with other veterans, as first responders and to projects like the Veterans Monument at Hieronymus Park, where Wednesday’s ceremony was held, and the Bitterroot Valley Military Program, which offers training to local youth.

The governor also honored two of the first cadets to reach the Bitterroot Valley Military Program’s highest ranks.