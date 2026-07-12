COLUMBIA FALLS — The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company has agreed to pay $57 million to clean up toxic waste left behind by a former aluminum smelting operation, more than a decade after the site was first flagged as a federal environmental hazard.

(WATCH: Columbia Falls aluminum plant cleanup to begin after $57 million agreement with EPA)

$57 million clean up set to begin at Columbia Falls aluminum smelter

The Columbia Falls aluminum plant smelted aluminum from 1955 to 2009, leaving behind toxic waste that seeped into the soil and groundwater. According to the EPA, the contamination is threatening the Flathead River.

Allie Archer, EPA Superfund project manager, said the contamination poses a risk to aquatic life.

"So what we have at Columbia Falls is that cyanide and fluoride from that historical operation comes into contact with groundwater, makes its way towards the Flathead River and it exceeds a threshold for aquatic receptors," Archer said.

The site was designated a federal Superfund site in September 2016. In January 2025, the EPA and Montana DEQ required cleanup. Seventeen months later, CFAC agreed to the $57 million settlement.

The cleanup plan includes two key engineering solutions. Archer described both.

"I'll start with the low-permeability caps and that just means to limit rainfall getting into a landfill. Then a slurry wall is a fully encompassing slurry wall around two of the landfills and essentially it just eliminates all movement between groundwater and the site contaminants," Archer said.

Before cleanup can begin, a 30-day public comment period must be completed. Mackenzie Meter, EPA Superfund site community involvement coordinator, explained how residents can participate.

"There's a 30-day public comment period that's hosted by the Department of Justice, so public comments can be directed to DOJ. And that information for providing public comment is on our website," Meter said.

The public comment period will end on Aug. 6. Comments will be considered before the consent decree is finalized.

CFAC declined an on-camera interview but told MTN by phone that the company is working with the EPA to get the cleanup done.