COLUMBIA FALLS — A Columbia Falls farm is breaking down barriers one straw bale at a time.

The Farming for the Future Academy, located just next to the Columbia Falls Veterans Home, held its inaugural Straw Bale Challenge this weekend, bringing the community together to build a straw bale classroom that will allow its free, inclusive programs to continue through the winter.

(WATCH: Columbia Falls farm builds straw bale classroom to expand programs for people of all abilities)

Columbia Falls farm builds straw bale classroom to expand programs for people of all abilities

"The Farming for the Future Academy works with people with diverse abilities and people without diverse abilities. They come out to the farm and we make programs for them around their ability," Executive Director Sherry Lewis-Peterson said.

The farm's free programs include everything from job readiness to animal therapy. Participants range widely in age and ability, including 102-year-old Hetty Cheney.

"I love it, I love everything about it," Cheney said.

Currently, the farm can only host its community during the summer months. The new straw bale classroom is designed to change that. Lewis-Peterson said the structure will include heat and low windows for wheelchair accessibility, and will be powered by the farm's existing solar panels.

"For the last three days that's what we've been doing. Bucking straw and putting them up and making sure they're shaved down just right," Lewis-Peterson said.

Lewis-Peterson said she hopes the classroom will be ready for the upcoming winter season. Cheney is rooting for it.

"I hope so, if we can do it that quick," Cheney said.

The weekend's events also included hands-on workshops and a family-friendly Hoedown, all centered on sustainable living, inclusion, and learning by doing.

The Farming for the Future Academy is always looking for donations. For more information, click here.