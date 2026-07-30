Columbia Falls' Sharing Shack lets Glacier National Park visitors borrow gear for free

COLUMBIA FALLS — A small shed off the highway in Columbia Falls is making a big difference for Glacier National Park visitors and the story behind it is just as special as the shack itself.

The Sharing Shack, located at 3130 Highway 206 in Columbia Falls, is open from dawn to dusk each day. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary shed. But inside, the walls are lined with supplies, camping gear, bear spray and more, all free for the taking.

There is only one rule: what you take, you bring back.

The idea is straightforward. If you can't fly with your gear, or you just don't have the storage space at home, the Sharing Shack has you covered, no cost, no catch. Visitors take what they need, load it into their car or camper, enjoy their trip into the park, then bring it back before heading home.

According to the Sharing Shack's website, the project was created to honor Mia Totten, a Glacier National Park local ambassador who was known for loaning kayaks to anyone who needed one. The shack carries on that spirit, and her memory, with a simple motto: Live Like Mia.

The Sharing Shack is hoping to grow, with a second location planned for East Glacier. The shack runs entirely on donations, both supplies and money, and getting a second location off the ground means starting from scratch.

To help, contact the Sharing Shack at contact@thesharingshack.org.