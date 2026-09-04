Columbia Falls voters to decide on $75.9M high school remodel after previous bond failed

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls voters will soon decide whether to approve a $75.9 million bond to remodel Columbia Falls High School, after a previous $84 million proposal failed at the ballot box in November 2025.

Columbia Falls voters will decide on a $75.9M high school remodel bond. Here's what changed from the proposal that failed in 2025:

Columbia Falls High School Bond

The Columbia Falls School District says the high school is operating with much of the same infrastructure it had when it opened in 1959. The new bond focuses on security upgrades, repairs, and improved student facilities.

Superintendent Cory Dziowgo outlined the key priorities driving the proposal.

"Really just enhancing the security for our students and staff, reducing the 30-plus doors down to seven entrances, but then also adding opportunities for our students with a machining bay, an automotive bay, and some other career and technical education centers," Dziowgo said.

After the November 2025 failure, the district worked to reduce the project's scope and cost before bringing it back to voters.

"Our trustees really beat the streets and listened to our stakeholders and our voters to find out what they were having concerns with. Just really what we could reduce and remove to help that number come down," Dziowgo said.

The district rearranged the library placement, reduced the theater dimensions, and removed an elevator from the plans.

According to the Columbia Falls School District, a $500,000 home would pay around $226 a year in 2028 if the bond passes. The district says it is also pursuing ways to lower that cost further.

"We are pursuing other grant opportunities and funding mechanisms to help lift that burden from our local taxpayers," Dziowgo said.

If voters reject the bond a second time, Dziowgo says the district will continue engaging the community.

"If this bond were to fail again, we'll continue to listen to our stakeholders and our voters. The needs of the building aren't going away, and ensure that we're meeting the needs of the community," Dziowgo said.

Ballots will be mailed on September 11th and must be received or dropped at a county ballot box by 8 p.m. on September 29th.