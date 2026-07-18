Condon receives $3 million federal grant for Glacier Creek Rd bridge replacement

CONDON — A federal BUILD grant worth $3 million was just awarded to replace this bridge in Condon.

A bridge that's long past its lifespan.

WATCH: A $3 million federal BUILD grant was awarded to replace the long-closed Glacier Creek Road bridge in Condon

Federal grant of $3 million awarded to replace aging Condon bridge on Glacier Creek Road

The bridge stands a couple miles past the beginning of Glacier Creek Road, and it’s a major chokepoint for the area. And, it has certainly seen better days.

“It was a critical piece of infrastructure used by everybody in the area, until it had to be closed down back in 2023, because of some severe structural deficiencies, its closure shut down the pipeline for transporting goods and services to everyone in the Swan Valley,” said U.S. Senator Steve Daines.

Senator Steve Daines had a role in securing the grant, sending a letter to Secretary Sean Duffy of the Department of Transportation to encourage the awarding of the grant.

“This was a critical need. It was a critical piece of infrastructure time to get it fixed. Finally, we've got the attention of the Secretary of Transportation; we got the grant awarded,” said Senator Daines.

An exact timeline has yet to be set for the replacement. Although you can expect that it might take a couple of years.