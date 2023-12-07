Construction underway at Community Medical Center

MISSOULA — The Community and Medical Center in Missoula recently broke ground on a new expansion project for the Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular Center.

The 17.9 million dollar expansion will include new examination rooms, along with the latest technology for heart treatments and a larger clinical space for patients and staff.

The need for this project at the project at the Community Health Center was sparked by both the growth of Missoula and the growth of the heart and vascular center itself.

“Its gone from two providers to now eight providers and we’ve just completely outgrown the space.” Jim Gillhouse the Chief Operating Officer at CMC said.

“In addition we all know that the population in Missoula and western Montana growing rapidly and our projections show that it’s going to continue to grow over the next ten years and the demand for healthcare in general, but specifically for cardiovascular disease care and treatment is going to continue to grow.”

Gillhouse also explained how this expansion will give people access and resources they will need.

“In Healthcare access is critically important, and this new larger facility will allow for greater access and faster access to our specialists who are cardioligists it will also be able to allow us to provide sophisticated technology.”

The new expansion is expected to be complete by early 2025.