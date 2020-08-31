11 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 11 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Monday morning there are currently 121 active cases.

To date, a total of 599 total cases have been recorded. There have been 421 recoveries and eight deaths reported in Flathead County.

The latest data available shows eight people are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and over 600 people were being monitored.

MTN News reported on Friday that four residents had passed away at Whitefish Care and Rehab.

The Flathead City-County Health Department is looking to hire additional COVID-19 case investigators due to a projected increase in positive cases.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.