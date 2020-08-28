Flathead County reports 4 additional COVID-19 related deaths

KALISPELL — Local health officials are reporting four additional COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports all four of the deaths are associated with a recent COVID-19 outbreak in a long term care facility.

The total number of deaths associated with the facility is now five, according to a news release. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County has risen to eight.

Whitefish Care and Rehab administrator Reid Crickmore confirmed in a statement late Friday afternnon that four "residents passed away due to COVID-19."

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has confirmed to MTN News on Aug. 25 that a COVID-19 outbreak occurred at the Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation Center.

“We extend our sympathies to all loved ones affected by these recent deaths,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.

A total of 104 COVID-19 related deaths are now being reported in Montana.