State: 136 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

1,013 active COVID-19 cases reported
MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 11:07 AM, Oct 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-09 13:26:04-04

KALISPELL — State health officials report an additional 136 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

However, numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) show 96 new cases are being reported on Friday.

FCCHD reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday afternoon bringing the total number of deaths to 23..

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 1,013 active cases as of Friday morning.

A total of 1,817 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 781 recoveries and 23 deaths.

FCCHD reported on Friday that there were 21 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reported on Oct. 5 that the area is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Interim health officer Tamalee St. James Robinson noted the surge in new cases is putting a strain on the Flathead's healthcare system and public health investigation team.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD).

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

