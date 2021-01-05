14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 14 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are currently 529 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 9,044 including 8,459 recoveries and 56 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 15 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Dec. 17.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.