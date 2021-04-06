16 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 16 additional COVID-19 cases in its Tuesday update.

The number of active cases has dropped to 91. One of the new cases and six active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,794 including 8,814 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations stands at nine and includes four county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 is 11. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 73,201 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 26,898 people are fully immunized.

MCCHD announced Monday a shortened quarantine of seven days for close contacts who meet the criteria set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do so.

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available this week for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older with two of the clinics taking place on Thursday evening and on Sunday.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.