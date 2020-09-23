Menu

20 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

267 active cases reported
MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 12:10 PM, Sep 23, 2020
KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 20 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Wednesday morning the number of active cases has risen to 267.

A total of 923 cases have been recorded in Flathead County to date including 640 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Additionally, eight people are currently hospitalized.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

