20 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 20 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Wednesday morning the number of active cases has risen to 267.

A total of 923 cases have been recorded in Flathead County to date including 640 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Additionally, eight people are currently hospitalized.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.