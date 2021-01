KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 25 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that there are currently 610 active cases, down from 650 reported on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 10,048 including 9,364 recoveries and 74 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently seven active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD down from 10 on Thursday.