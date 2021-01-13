28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are currently 367 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 9,366 including 8,939 recoveries and 60 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 13 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

A closer look at the data shows 297 active COVID-19 cases in Kalispell, 59 in Whitefish, 37 in Columbia Falls, and 28 in Bigfork.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Dec. 17.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.