2nd COVID-19 death reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Local health officials report that a second person has passed away due to COVID-19 in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports the person was over the age of 65 and was a resident of Flathead County.

The individual also had underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer.

No further information about the death is being released.

The first COVID-19 related death in Flathead County was reported on April 13.

There are currently 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Flathead County, the fourth highest total in Montana. Twenty people have recovered.

There have now been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in Montana.