42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 42 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are currently 659 active cases up from the 642 reported on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 9,976 including 9,257 recoveries and 60 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 13 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said on Jan. 21 that the county is using a hybrid model and is finishing up vaccination to healthcare workers in Tier 1A.